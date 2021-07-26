Convention of States Action to hold public discussions aimed at limiting federal government















The Convention of States Action, a non-profit, non-partisan organization, will be holding a series of public discussions in August to share knowledge and information to all citizens on the importance of Article V of the US Constitution and the Convention of States Action resolution.

These events are open to the public and will be held at the Campbell, Kenton and Boone County public libraries on three separate dates:

August 5

Thursday, 7-8 p.m.

Boone County Public Library – Main , 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington

August 11

Wednesday, 7-8 p.m.

Campbell County Public Library – Carrico 1000 Highland Ave, Fort Thomas

August 17

Tuesday, 7-8 p.m.

Kenton County Public Library – William E. Durr , 1992 Walton-Nicholson Road, Independence

This discussion is about the Convention of States resolution and enacting Article V in Kentucky in the next legislative session.

Article V of the U.S. Constitution:

The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several States, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments, which, in either Case, shall be valid to all Intents and Purposes, as Part of this Constitution, when ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths of the several States, or by Conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other Mode of Ratification may be proposed by the Congress; Provided that no Amendment which may be made prior to the Year One thousand eight hundred and eight shall in any Manner affect the first and fourth Clauses in the Ninth Section of the first Article; and that no State, without its Consent, shall be deprived of its equal Suffrage in the Senate.

The Convention of States Action advocates a national effort to call a convention of states to impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit its power and jurisdiction and impose term limits on its officials and members of Congress. It takes 34 states to call the convention and 38 to ratify any amendments that are proposed.

Mary Jo Wedding is state director of Convention of States Action and can be reached at mary.jo.wedding@conventionofstates.com.