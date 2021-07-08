Coach Ken Shields is back on the Court for a basketball camp set for Monday















Ken Shields, the former Northern Kentucky University basketball coach who twice guided teams to the NCAA (Division II) title game (1996 and 1970) – and was named National Coach of the Year in 1994-95 is again back on the sidelines.

His basketball camp resumes at Sports of All Sorts (10094 Investment Way, Florence) Monday July 12th and runs through Thursday, July 15th.

“It feels great to work with the youngsters again, and get back in action after the pandemic halted us a year ago,” said Shields who has amassed some 766-career basketball wins with almost 50 years of coaching – including Northern Kentucky high school stints.

Shields will serve as Camp Director.

Besides his win total, his dedication and his ability to teach life-lessons through his basketball related stories is well-known – especially in the “Club House.”

Sports of All Sorts