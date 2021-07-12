













By Larisa Sims

Newport Assistant City Manager



We want your input. Are you a resident or business owner in Newport? Do you come to Newport to work, shop or play? We want to hear from you.

Join us opening night at Italianfest on Thursday July 15th, from 4-7 p.m., at Newport’s Festival Park on Riverboat Row.

The City, and its partners, are hosting an Open House style conversation on the current progress of the NewportFORWARD Comprehensive Plan. We will be in the Ambassador booth to gather feedback and ideas on strategies to continue the City’s success into the future.

Whether you love Newport just as it is, or feel we need change, sharing your voice during this planning process is one of the most direct ways to influence the future of our community.

The policies and implementation strategies in the Comprehensive Plan ultimately affect your day-to-day experience in the city. The plan provides guidance on improvements to future mobility and travel options, what new development should look like, priority locations for park improvements or other urban amenities, and how we interact with our social, economic, and natural environments.

The importance of public engagement in this process cannot be overstated. This Plan will be YOUR plan and must reflect the community’s vision, goals, and priorities for the future. Every step of the process relies on participation from Newport’s diverse community in order to ensure that these needs, desires, and values are reflected in the Plan.



For more information or to get more involved, visit the City’s website.