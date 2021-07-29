City of Erlanger accepting applications to fill seat left vacant by passing of council member Kathy Cahill















Erlanger City Council is accepting applications from interested residents to fill a vacant seat left by the recent passing of longtime Council Member Kathy Cahill.

Interested Erlanger residents who are qualified to hold office should submit a letter of intent or a resume that will then be considered by current members of the city council. The information must be emailed for council review at info@cityoferlanger.com by noon on Aug. 3.

In addition, those interested in the position should be prepared to make a three-to-four-minute speech to the city council.

A special council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. so council members can hear from the applicants and then vote on new member candidates.

City of Erlanger