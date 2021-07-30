City of Dayton to host free nature walk for kids 6-12 this Saturday at Sargeant’s Park















Kids can explore the local wildlife of our trails and creeks at Sargeant’s Park this Saturday at 10 a.m.

The nature walk led by naturalist Grace Simpson and Dayton Schools educator Lisa Klette. The free event is appropriate for kids ages 6-12.

The group will meet start from the park’s entrance at 999 Covert Run, where parking is available. Please cross the wooden bridge to meet at the Sargeant Park shelter.

Hikers should wear close-toed shoes and bring a bottle of water. The trails are not stroller-friendly and those participating should dress appropriately for creek walking.

Grace Simpson has a degree in Forestry, Fisheries, and Wildlife from The Ohio State University and has worked at various park systems and nature centers throughout Ohio and Michigan. She loves spending her time outdoors and educating others about the natural world in both formal and informal settings.

Lisa Klette has taught middle school science at Dayton High School for the past 26 years. She is an avid nature lover and amateur fossil hunter.

