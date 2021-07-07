Behringer-Crawford’s Music@BCM summer concert Thursday features Cheryl Renee and her friends















Vocalist, keyboardist and bandleader Cheryl Renée returns to the Thursday night Music@BCM summer concert series on July 8 — along with some of her friends.

Accompanying the Cincinnati-born song stylist will be the “Cheryl Renée Project” with Tony Guethlein on bass guitar, Blake Taylor on harmonica and Shorty “Pullie” Starr on drums and back-up vocals.

Renée has been performing professionally since she was 17. At 21, she hit the road, touring with top 40 show bands and the U.S.O., playing throughout the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, Korea and the Philippines. She later settled in New England where she was part of the Boston blues scene.

When she returned to the Midwest, she joined a local band, “Them Bones,” and released a CD in 2008. She won several music awards, including third place at the International Blues Challenge in 2010. Blake Taylor of Citybeat Magazine wrote of Renée: “She is a seasoned performer known as much for her manic stage antics and humorously raunchy lyrics as she is for her rollicking piano chops.”

The performance takes place in Behringer-Crawford Museum’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12. Performances run from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with adult beverages and food available for purchase. Parking is free.

Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In the event of rain, the music moves inside the museum and attendance may be limited. The museum will follow all local and state mandates for the safety of patrons.



The 2021 Music@BCM series continues with:



July 15: Bam Powell & The Troublemakers

July 22: Magnolia Vale

July 29: Mike Wade

August 5: Hot Magnolias

August 12: Son Del Caribe

August 19: The Company



Music@BCM 2021 is sponsored by Ruth Faragher and Family, Ersatz & Moot Point Railway Co. and the Alumni of WNOP Jazz Radio, Hummel Hatfield Insurance, KW Mechanical, George & Margaret McLane Foundation and Ashley Development.



For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.