Chamber honors Swan Floral & Gift Shop’s Jeff Schreiver with its NKY Community Award















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce honored Swan Floral & Gift Shop this week with the Community Award, sponsored by Central Bank.

Swan Floral’s Jeff Schreiver was on hand to receive the Community Award from Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President and CEO, at Eggs N’ Issues at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center in Erlanger.

Swan Floral is celebrating 100 years of business this year. Since 1921, Swan Floral has been family-owned and operated, serving Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati with fresh flower arrangements for any occasion. The florist operates one of the largest greenhouses in the region and provides same-day delivery out of its shop in Erlanger.

“We are proud to present Swan Floral & Gift Shop with the NKY Community Award in honor of its 100th anniversary,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President and CEO. “Swan Floral is a staple of the NKY community having spent a century providing excellent customer service in addition to the highest-quality flowers and arrangements. We are excited to be a part of the celebration.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by Central Bank, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.