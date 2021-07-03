Celebrating the 4th — a roundup; most celebrations are happening today















Covington

• Covington Yard will hold its all-day July 4th Yard Party on Sunday featuring live music, games, kids’ activities, a “best-dressed” contest, drink specials, Reds tickets giveaways (and other prizes), etc. Guarantee your spot by reserving a table. Details HERE.



• Need some red, white & blue decorations for your porch? Sign up for Local Studio 325’s “Make Your Own All-American Porch Signs” workshop on Saturday. There’s a fee, but then your neighbors will be jealous. Details here. (BYOB, btw).



• On Saturday, the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard will bring the brass (and more) to the Patriotic Showcase at Devou Park on Saturday. Details here. (Check out the shuttle service.)

Erlanger

The City of Erlanger issued fireworks safety and etiquette for residents for the Fourth of July holiday.



“In preparation for Fourth of July, we wanted to put out these safety and etiquette guidelines to follow when setting off fireworks. We ask the community to follow these guidelines so everyone in Erlanger can have a fun and safe holiday,” said Erlanger Police Chief, Kyle Rader.



Kentucky law (KRS 227.715) states that a person must be at least 18 years of age to possess fireworks. Fireworks must not be ignited within two hundred feet of any structure or vehicle. Fireworks should cease by 11:00 p.m. or 2 hours after dark, whichever comes first.



For those using fireworks, the Erlanger Fire Department recommends the purchase of new fireworks each season from a licensed retailer and never use outdated fireworks. Wear eye protection and ear protection when setting off fireworks and do not wear loose fitting clothing. Tie back long hair and make sure the area you are lighting fireworks on a surface that is not easily flammable.

Always supervise young children and make sure they are a safe distance away from fireworks.



“We ask residents to be courteous and only light fireworks during the week of Fourth of July. This is the time when neighbors might expect to hear them. Lighting fireworks outside could be startling to people with sensory issues, as they are unexpected,” said Chief Rader.



If you are going to light off fireworks, please be courteous to your neighbors by letting them know your plans and cleaning up any leftover containers, wrappers, stems and charred cardboard.

Fort Mitchell

Independence Day Parade Route

The July 3 Independence Day Parade ending point has changed due to construction at Beechwood. Instead of ending at the school, the parade will go past the school and end at the intersection of Beechwood Road/Pleasant Ridge Avenue. This is believed to be the longest Independence Day Parade route in the history of Fort Mitchell.

The parade will start at noon at the DCCH Center on Orphanage Road, go down Dixie Highway, down Beechwood Road, and end at the intersection of Beechwood Road/Pleasant Ridge Avenue.

Roads along the parade route will close at 11:30 a.m., including Orphanage Road, Dixie Highway (from Buttermilk Pike to Beechwood Road), and Beechwood Road (from Dixie Highway to Pleasant Ridge Avenue).

Edgewood

43rd ANNUAL 4TH of July activities to be July 3

5K RACE – The 43rd Annual City of Edgewood/Tri-State Running Independence Day 5K Race will begin at Presidents Park at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3rd. The race includes divisions for both runners and walkers and a children’s fun run. Pre-registration was required.

PARADE – “Brave Hero’s and Edgewood Strong” is this years theme. The parade begins at the Caywood Elementary and Turkeyfoot Middle School campus at 9:30 a.m. today. The City is also celebrating the 59th Anniversary of the parade. No walkers are permitted in the parade route, all participants must be mobile. Plaques will be awarded to the Best Original Entry, Best Performing Entry and Best Entry Honoring the theme. There will be a brief awards ceremony following the parade at the flagpole in Presidents Park.

FREE CONCERT IN FREEDOM PARK – Come early for the fireworks and enjoy the amazing vocals of “Derek Alan Band” The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd and will continue until the fireworks begin at 9:45. Vendors will be available for purchase of food and beverages.

VITOS FIREWORKS AT FREEDOM PARK – Vito’s has a fabulous display in store. The fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.. Bring a blanket and come early!

Florence

Independence Day Celebration, 10 p.m., Florence Government Center, 8100 Ewing Blvd. Park cars at government center starting at 8 p.m. Fireworks by Elite Pyrotechnics at 10 p.m. Soundtrack simulcast on WNKR 106.7 FM.

Fort Thomas

Independence Day Celebration, 3-10:30 p.m., Tower Park, 950 S. Fort Thomas Ave. Parade at 10:30 a.m. starts at Highlands High School, ends at Tower Park. From 3-10 p.m. enjoy games, rides, music, food and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Independence

Independence Celebration and Classic Car Show, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Memorial Park, 2003 Jackwoods Pkwy. Classic cars, parade, food trucks, drink booths, live music and fireworks.