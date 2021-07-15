Campbell County Public Library’s Art After Hours returns July 30 with live music, food, art and more















Campbell County Public Library is bringing 13 regional artists to its Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch for Art After Hours, an evening of live music, food and, of course, art.

The annual program will return Friday, July 30 from 7-9 p.m. Guests will enjoy live tunes from Cincinnati-based blues musician Ricky Nye, fried goodness from Latonia’s Moonrise Doughnuts, and floral arrangements from Fort Thomas Florist & Greenhouses.

Each artist will be on hand to discuss their work, which varies in medium – from woodwork to painting to pottery. Select items will be available for purchase.

Presented artists include Bruce Crippen, Charie Fischer, Margie Lakeberg, Jennifer Hobbs Collett, Sharmon Davidson, Everage King, Heloise Besse, Jennifer Cornett, Kathleen Piercefield, Rae Mack, Tiffany Greene, Dr. Jerry Warner and Allyson Burke Coffren.

Visit www.cc-pl.org/art-after-hours for examples of the artists’ work or pick up a brochure at any of the library’s branches.

All state and federal COVID-19 mandates will be followed.

Campbell County Public Library