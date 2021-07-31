C-Forward promotes Todd Roher to supervisor, as it extends its client base around the region and state















C-Forward has promoted Todd Rohrer to Supervisor.

Rohrer joined C-Forward in 2019 with over 13 years of technical experience. He acquired an Associate’s degree from Cincinnati State and a Liberal Arts degree from Xavier University.

Rohrer has worked for both small and multi-national corporations which have provided him with the experience to work on varying complexities of networks. He will be managing a staff of three technicians.

His hobbies include skiing and kayaking while he also volunteers at the Newport Aquarium as part of their Scuba Dive Crew where he swims with the sharks.



C-Forward is a Managed Services Provider of Information Technology services. They provide outsourced IT services for over 150 clients in both the Greater Cincinnati and NKY region as well as in Lexington.

With a tagline of being proactive, reliable and responsive – they offer the knowledge of professionals who have the expertise to achieve client’s IT goals.

They offer cloud and security solutions that protect and manage clients networks.

As one client said “C-Forward keeps us safe, secure and running smoothly.”

For 3 consecutive years, C-Forward has been honored as one of the world’s premier Managed Services Provider on the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.



C-Forward doesn’t just run a business, they invest in the communities that surround us. They partner with many local nonprofit organizations to sponsor and promote their events.

