Brighton Center’s Youth Leadership program is hosting plant sale with ‘Camp Give’ to give to charity















Brighton Center's Youth Leadership Development Program is hosting a plant sale in partnership with Camp Give, a program through Magnified Giving. Camp Give is a service learning camp where youth learn about local non-profits, along with volunteering their time, talent, and treasures. At the end of the week, the youth award grant dollars to support their chosen non-profit.

Brighton Center partners with Magnified Giving to bring this opportunity each year to the Youth Leadership Development Program.

The plant sale will raise additional funds for the nonprofits they are working with this week and will be awarded on Friday, July 16 at a Giving Ceremony.

Sale details:

· Wednesday July 14, 4 pm-7 pm

· Thursday July 15, 12 pm-5 pm

· In the lot next to the Newport Community Garden across from Brighton Center’s Family Center at 799 Ann street.

· Bring a box/ Fill a box for $10 or purchase individual plants

This sale will help Brighton Center’s Youth Leadership Help YLD youth raise funds for the Angel Food Pantry, Emergency Shelter of NKY, Frankie’s Furry Friends, and Henry Hosea House by shopping the sale. All sale proceeds will be added to the grants awarded during a Giving Ceremony on Friday July 16th.

