Billy Reed: It’s a perfect Affirmed birthday as I celebrate by 78th — and count my plentiful blessings















In an event the world will little note nor long remember, my birthday is tomorrow, July 12. The late Jim Bolus, who saw life in terms of the Kentucky Derby, would say it’s my Affirmed birthday. He won the roses — and the Triple Crown – in 1978.

Jim also might have noted that we had a Triple Crown winner, Count Fleet, when I was born in 1943. I guess this might put me into some sort of exclusive birthday club tomorrow, but I can’t figure it out.

While we’re on the topic of sports, some of my Big Blue friends may point out that Kentucky won the NCAA basketball title in 1978. That’s still one of the best teams I ever covered. Coached by Joe B. Hall, the top six players were Jack Givens, Rick Robey, Kyle Macy, Mike Phillips, Truman Claytor and James Lee.

I like 78.

Billy Reed is a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame and the Transylvania University Hall of Fame. He has been named Kentucky Sports Writer of the Year eight times and has won the Eclipse Award three times. Reed has written about a multitude of sports events for over four decades and is perhaps one of the most knowledgeable writers on the Kentucky Derby. His book “Last of a BReed” is available on Amazon.

My friend Jan brought up 78 rpm records, which triggered some happy memories of my mother. We were new to Louisville in the early 1950s and she was perpetually homesick for Mt. Sterling.

We had a Philco record player, and when she was home alone, she would play her 78 rpm records. That’s how I got to know Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Louis Armstrong and so many other brilliant musicians.

I used to have some 78 rpm records, but they vanished somewhere along the way. Today they would probably be worth a fortune on eBay.

What sort of gifts would I like to receive on No. 78?

Well, I would like to have my country back. I can also think of many things that would make me happy if they happened to the evil Donald Trump and his cult.

Otherwise, I’m content.

I have the two best daughters anyone can imagine, a terrific son-in-law, and four grandchildren who make my heart sing. It would be downright selfish to expect more.

I also know several quality people whom I’ve known for more than 50 years.

I must begin the list with Dr. William H. Brooks, whom I met in eighth grade at Morton Junior High in 1956. All he did was become a celebrated neurosurgeon.

I still do a weekly Zoom call with five fraternity brothers from Transylvania University – Glen Bagby, Bruce Davis, Larry Langan, Bill Poulson, and Finbarr Saunders.

My fraternity Big Brother, Buddy Cowgill, is the current chairman of the board of trustees at Transy and has spearheaded many important projects that have made our alma mater better.

I also have been blessed to have several African-American friends who have taught me much. I think of Derrick Ramsey, S.T. Roach, Roger Jackson, Valerie Still, Wes Unseld, and many others.

I should mention some of the women in my life. The former Alice Shephard of Bardstown, mother of our daughters, still is radiant. Jan Reid remains a very close and loyal friend. Stephanie Gardner, Kelly Zaeh, and Judy Hopkins helped make the Transy years fun.

I love 78.

I love the United States of America and those working to defend it from enemies within and without.

I love sports, but my heroes no longer are found in arenas and stadiums. My heroes are those fighting injustice wherever they find it. They always put morals ahead of money. They still believe in, and practice, the American ideals we learned at a young age.

Much as I love music, I won’t attend a concert on my 78th. However, I may get my devices fired up and listen to a medley of my favorite songs.

My playlist will include:

“Moonlight Serenade,” Glenn Miller and his orchestra.

“Unchained Melody,” the Righteous Brothers.

“You Were Always on My Mind,” Willie Nelson.

“Sweet Dreams,” Emmylou Harris.

“Willin’,’ Linda Ronstadt.

“Lonely Teardrops,” Jackie Wilson.

“That’s All Right Mama,” Elvis.

“Twilight Time,” The Platters.

“Amazing Grace,” Judy Collins.

“Hold On I’m Coming,” Sam and Dave.

So help me make 78 a party. It’s a good number. Then I have to start looking forward to my Spectacular Bid birthday.