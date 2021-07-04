BIA’s The Big Dig provides fun, instructive exposure to construction industry workforce opportunities















On July 10th, the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky will host The Big Dig, presented by Riegler Blacktop, Duke Energy, and the Enzweiler Building Institute.

“The Big Dig is designed to introduce youth of any age to the construction industry,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the trade association. “The Big Dig is our best long-term solution to meet the workforce development needs of the construction industry.

“For our visitors, operating heavy construction machinery is fun. That doesn’t change much as you grow up. Our industry needs tens of thousands of skilled trades people over the next ten years, so we are introducing our future workforce to this profession through the Big Dig. Our goal is for the Big Dig participants to get excited about careers in the construction industry now so that they can incorporate more experiences in the skilled trades as they progress through their school years. Ultimately, we hope many of them will chose to enter the Enzweiler Building Institute and ultimately enter the most entrepreneurial-friendly career available in Northern Kentucky.”

The Big Dig will be at the Boone County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on July 10th. Gates will close at 4 p.m.

Children must be five years of age or older to operate the machines, but other activities will be onsite for children under five. Tickets are available online here.

Event partners include Riegler Blacktop, Dule Energy, Arlinghaus Plumbing – Heating – Air Conditioning, Bobcat Enterprises, Baynum Painting, McD Concrete, Owen Electric, Guardian Protection, Newman Tractor, Boone Ready Mix, SimpleFix Handyman, SRM Concrete, Landworx, Century Construction, and ChikFilA Mall Road.

The Big Dig will feature many pieces of heavy equipment machines that visitors are able to run under the supervision of trained operators, as well as a giant sand pit, inflatables, and food trucks for refreshment.

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education, and political action.

