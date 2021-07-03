Beshear appoints boards, commissions, including university boards; NKyians among appointees















Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

University of Kentucky Board of Trustees

• Britt Brockman of Louisville is an ophthalmologist at John-Kenyon Eye Centers. He replaces Barbara Young, whose term has expired. Brockman shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

• Skip Berry of Eminence is retired from Wehr Constructors. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

• Frank Shoop of Lexington is a retired auto dealer. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents

• Ashley Ward of Lexington is an attorney at Stites & Harbison, PLLC. He replaces Nancy Collins, whose term has expired. Ward shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

• Laura Babbage of Lexington is the market director of mission at CHI Saint Joseph Health. She shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

Western Kentucky University Board of Regents

• Doris Thomas of Smiths Grove is retired. She replaces Freddie Higdon, whose term has expired. Thomas shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

• Phillip Bale of Glasgow is a family physician at Graves Gilbert Clinic. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents

• Kara Williams of Florence is the owner of The Marketing Collective. She replaces Dennis Repenning, whose term has expired. She shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

• Elizabeth Thompson of Nicholasville is an attorney at Stites & Harbison, PLLC. She replaces William Scheben, whose term has expired. Thompson shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

Morehead State University Board of Regents

• Wayne Martin of Winchester is a consultant. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

• Eric Howard of Lexington is the human resources manager at Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

Kentucky State University Board of Regents

• Candace McGraw of Union is the CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. She replaces Mindy Barfield, whose term has expired. McGraw shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

• Rahul Reddy of Louisville is a physician at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He replaces Syamala Reddy, whose term has expired. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

Murray State University Board of Regents

• Sam Aguiar of Shelbyville is an attorney at Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers. He replaces Jerry Rhoads, whose term has expired. Mr. Aguiar shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

• Tom Waldrop Jr. of Mayfield is a partner at Trifecta Real Estate Services. He replaces Sharon Green, whose term has expired. Waldrop shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Russell Cox as a member of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents. He has also reappointed James Lee Stevens. This order to be effective July 22, 2021.

• Russell Cox of Louisville is the President and CEO of Norton Healthcare. He replaces Gail Henson, whose term has expired. Mr. Cox shall serve for a term expiring July 21, 2027.

• James Lee Stevens of Madisonville is a retired superintendent. He shall serve for a term expiring July 21, 2027.

Kentucky Authority for Educational Television

• Bob Beck of Lexington is an attorney at Stites & Harbison, PLLC. He replaces Mary Broecker, whose term has expired. Beck shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

• Dan Griffith of Owensboro is retired. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority Board of Directors and the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation Board of Directors, effective July 16, 2021.

• Greg Roush of Frankfort is the principal of Franklin County Schools. He replaces Olivia Davis, whose term has expired. Roush shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.

• Leslie Combs of Pikeville is a retired State Representative. She replaces Teresa Hail, whose term has expired. Combs shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.

• Carl Rollins of Midway is a retired state administrator. He replaces Shelley Park, whose term has expired. Rollins shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.

Parole Board

• Sherri Lathan of Lexington is a reentry mentor coordinator for the Lexington Rescue Mission. She replaces Lelia VanHoose, whose term has expired. Lathan shall serve for a term expiring June 18, 2025.

Advisory Council for Medical Assistance

• Elizabeth Partin of Columbia is the owner of and a nurse practitioner at Family First Health Care. Lathan shall serve for a term expiring April 15, 2023.



Racing Health and Welfare Fund, Inc.

• Donna Ward of Paris is a retired horse trainer. Ms. Ward shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2022.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Martin Milkman as a member of the County Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees.

• Martin Milkman of Murray is a retired professor of economics at Murray State University. He replaces Wilburn Brothers, whose term has expired. Dr. Milkman shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2025.

Kentucky African-American Heritage Commission

• Betty Dobson of Paducah is a director at the Hotel Metropolitan. She replaces Jamir Davis, whose term has expired. Dobson shall serve for a term expiring February 1, 2025.

• Richard Fowler of Wilder is a minister at the Ninth Street Baptist Church. He replaces Betty Dobson, whose term has expired. Fowler shall serve for a term expiring February 1, 2025.

Kentucky Rare Disease Advisory Council

• Glenda McCoy of Richmond is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of the NUBPL Foundation. She replaces Apostolos Psychogios, who has resigned. McCoy shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2023.

Statewide Advisory Council for Vocational Rehabilitation

• Joe Cowan of Monticello is an instructional specialist at Somerset Community College. He shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2024.

• Matthew Davis of Bowling Green is a university administrator at Western Kentucky University. He shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2024.

• Kelly Knoop of Louisville is a self-advocate. She shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2024.

• Dana Elbert of Lexington is a vocational rehabilitation counselor at the Kentucky Office for the Blind. She shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2024.

Kentucky Board of Dentistry

• Justin Kolasa of Lancaster is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Danville Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He replaces Chris Mattingly, whose term has expired. Dr. Kolasa shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

• Bradley Fulkerson of Henderson is a pediatric dentist. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

State Board of Accountancy

• Anne Brooks of Lexington is a partner at PwC. She replaces Robert Patterson, whose term has expired. Brooks shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

• William Jessee of Louisville is a CPA at Henderman, Jessee & Co, PLLC. He replaces Mary Kelly, whose term has expired. Jessee shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.