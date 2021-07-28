BCM Aug. 12 Chippie’s Sensational Science Labs offers pre-schoolers look at what’s inside their bodies















What’s inside of us? Snips and snails and puppy dog tails? Or bones and blood and organs that keep us healthy and strong?

Behringer-Crawford Museum’s August session of Chippie’s Sensational Science Labs will take a preschool-level peek inside the marvelous machine that is the human body, with toddler-appropriate activities, including examining x-rays on a lightbox.

The lab, one of a monthly series for children aged 3 to 5 and their caregivers, is named for the museum’s chipmunk mascot and provides an hour of educational experiments and S.T.E.A.M.-based fun at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 12.

To sign up for Chippie’s Sensational Science Labs, call Kim or Samantha at 859-491-4003. Preregistration is required by Thursday, August 5.

The lab is offered in-person at BCM and virtually on Zoom. The in-person session is included with museum admission, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Virtual programming is free for museum members and $5 per family for non-members. There also is a $3 per child lab fee for both live and virtual sessions. A supply pick-up date for virtual participants will be emailed prior to the session.

