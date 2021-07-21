Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center Artists’ Show returns August 22 with first display in 17 months















Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is pleased to announce the return of the Baker Hunt Artists’ Show.

The show will feature artwork created by Baker Hunt students and is a way for students to showcase the skills they have learned studying under the center’s renowned instructors. The community is invited to attend the art show on Sunday, August 22 from noon to 3 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to wander through the historic Baker Hunt campus, enjoy refreshments, and view the artwork.

A variety of artists and mediums will be represented, including those studying under Ken Buck, Artist in Residence. Among those is Anne Ellington, who often depicts landscapes and pets in pastel. She sees her art as a necessary creative outlet that filled a void after selling her floral business.

This is Baker Hunt’s first art show since the COVID-19 Pandemic hit the area. Laura Bowman described the important role creating art played in her life over the past 17 months.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, painting preserved my sanity,” Bowman said. She will be among artists to showcase work created during this time.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center