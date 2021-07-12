Asbury United Methodist Church is offering a free program on issues relevant to Seniors















As the local population ages, one area of intense interest on Senior’s minds, has to do with thoughtfully planning ahead. What are their choices and options for the day their overall health begins to wane, and assistance is needed? What about final arrangement plans? Where can they turn for helpful, informative, and objective advice?



Rev. Cambron Wright, pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church has organize an educational program that addresses these issues.

For one hour, on four consecutive Wednesday evenings 6-7 p.m., individuals and families can have their questions answered in a non-pressure, non-sales, non-hype atmosphere. The free program will provide trustworthy information that will help people make informed and wise future decisions for themselves.



The program is free, but participants should call the church at (859) 441-1466 and pre-register. By doing so we ensure everyone has a seat and ample refreshments are available.

Asbury United Methodist Church is located at 2916 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, at the corner of U.S. 27 and John’s Hill Road.