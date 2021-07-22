As part of Governor’s Better Kentucky Plan, vocational schools can apply for grants for upgrades















The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission (SFCC) is now accepting applications for $75 million in grants for vocational school upgrades – part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, which is helping create opportunities for families in every corner of the Commonwealth.

“Vocational schools play a crucial role preparing our people for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Gov. Beshear. “My administration will always put education first, and that includes making sure our school facilities have the structural upgrades and technology needed to serve our students into the future.”

Gov. Beshear, through a bipartisan agreement with state legislators earlier this year, is aiming to create 14,500 new jobs and help the commonwealth lead in the post-COVID economy. Through the passage of bills at the end of the 2021 legislative session, more than $750 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to boost the state’s economy by building new schools, delivering clean drinking water and expanding access to broadband. To learn more, visit governor.ky.gov/betterky.

Eligible schools can apply for up to $10 million for renovations. Applications will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, Aug. 13. The application was sent to individual districts that qualify for this funding pool. Funding will be awarded by the SFCC on Sept. 1.

Local Area Vocational Education Centers (LAVEC) that are district-operated career and technical education centers and included in district facility plans are eligible to apply for funding to cover the cost of renovations, which include updating, expanding, repairing, replacing or rebuilding a structure. Each district may receive no more than one funding award.

Applicants will be scored on the following criteria:

• Age of current vocational education facility;

• Financial need;

• Enrollment in job creation and training programs as a percentage of total district enrollment;

• Unemployment rate by county as of May 2021; and

• Quality of the planning and district facility plan.

Applications and supporting documentation should be emailed to Chelsey.Couch@ky.gov before the Aug. 13 deadline, and mailed to 700 Louisville Road, Carriage House, Frankfort, KY, 40601. Incomplete applications will not be considered for funding.