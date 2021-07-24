Ark Encounter to feature diverse lineup at 40 Days and Nights of Gospel music festival Aug. 9 – Sept. 10















A lineup of diverse talent will reign supreme during the 40 Days & Nights of Gospel music festival at Ark Encounter in Williamstown August 2 – September 10.

The event will feature multiple concerts daily from a myriad of award-winning artists, spanning genres and musical tastes, including Newsong, Isaacs, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Selah, Lynda Randle, Karen Peck & New River, Brian Free & Assurance, Hoppers, Emily Ann Roberts from NBC’s The Voice, and many more!

In addition to over 120 concerts, festival attendees will hear inspirational messages from top speakers and thought leaders, including Dr. Jerry Vines, Dr. David Jeremiah, Dr. Johnny Hunt, Dr. Robert Jeffress, Dr. Tim Hill, and more.

“Abraham Productions has always diligently worked to provide unique and diverse talent lineups to bring to the audiences of our events. 40 Days & Nights at the Ark is no different and we can’t wait to welcome guests to the amazing Ark Encounter,” said Ray Flynn, President of Abraham Productions.

If that isn’t enough, there’s more fun to be had by exploring the Ark Encounter with its state-of-the-art exhibits, visit Ararat Ridge Zoo’s exotic animals, enjoy family dining, ride zip lines reaching up to 50 mph, ride a camel, plus much more!

Abraham Productions, Inc. President, Ray Flynn, says “We are extremely pleased to partner with the Ark Encounter and their outstanding team to produce 40 Days & Nights at the Ark. We can’t wait to spread the good news of Jesus Christ through music and inspiring messages. We believe the diverse talent lineup will bring a unique audience together for this wonderful event.”

During the “40 Days & Nights of Gospel Music” there will be concerts in the mornings at 10 am and the main event at 5 pm in the new state-of-the-art Answers Center. Music will also be presented in Noah’s Village at 1 pm daily, and opportunities to hear dynamic presentations from Ark Founder & CEO Ken Ham and more gospel music at 2 pm.

Daily admission to The Ark Encounter gives free access to all the concerts and speakers and allows you to explore The Ark Encounter, which at 510-feet-long is the most authentic full-size replica of Noah’s Ark in the world. It is built according to the dimensions given in the Bible, with three decks of striking teaching exhibits. Many other attractions include the live animal Ararat Ridge Zoo, movies, family playground, ziplines, a brand-new Virtual Reality Experience, family dining at the Emzara’s Kitchen, coffee shops, gift shops, and more.

“As a big fan of gospel music, I’m thrilled our world-renowned Ark attraction will be hosting this highly ambitious music festival,” stated Ken Ham. “We expect to welcome visitors from all over the country and even abroad.”

Admission prices, discounts, annual passes, hotel information and additional details are available at 40DaysOfGospelMusic.com and AbrahamProductions.net. You can also purchase tickets through arkencounter.com or by calling The Ark Encounter at 1-800-721-2298.

From Abraham Productions