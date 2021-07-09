Agriculture Department launches #MeatMeAtTheTable campaign to promote meat as centerpiece at meals















Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles joined the Kentucky Livestock Coalition and commodity organizations in Fayette County this week to launch a new campaign encouraging consumers to make meat the centerpiece of their meals.

“It’s hard to believe it, but meat is under attack from some politicians in the United States,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Every day we see people attacking our agriculture industry because they don’t know the basics about farming. As a farm community, we’ve got to stand up to these attacks in whatever form they take, like the one from Colorado’s governor urging people to cut meat out of their diet to fight climate change. I’m excited to join the Kentucky Livestock Coalition and our commodity organizations for the #MeatMeAtTheTable campaign to encourage Kentuckians to make meat the centerpiece of their meals this month and to support our farm families all year long.”

The #MeatMeAtTheTable campaign is being launched by the Kentucky Livestock Coalition to educate consumers about the nutritious, affordable, and delicious protein options provided by Kentucky farmers. Consumers can be confident in buying meat from a farmer, a butcher, or a grocery store. Meat products are rich in essential nutrients, such as iron, iodine, zinc, and B vitamins, including B-12, which is only found in foods of animal origin. Whether your favorite grilling menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, steaks, sausage, chicken, or chops, this unique campaign invites Kentuckians to meet their farmers at their kitchen tables.

“The #MeatMeAtTheTable campaign is a positive way to encourage consumers to support Kentucky agriculture,” said Tim White of White Farm. “We appreciate the support of Commissioner Quarles in helping us launch this effort and hope that all Kentuckians will meet our farmers at the table this month.”

During the month of July, consumers are encouraged to take photos of themselves grilling up some delicious Kentucky Proud meat products and share them to social media with #MeatMeAtTheTable. All month long, the Livestock Coalition will award random prizes to people who participate in the contest.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture