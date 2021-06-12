Women’s Crisies Center unveils new name, logo, website in rebranding as The ION Center















Women’s Crisis Center (WCC) has unveiled a new name, logo, and website as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.

At the heart of this rebrand is a change in the agency’s name to The Ion Center for Violence Prevention.

The Ion Center’s new branding was created through a collaborative process that revealed the philosophies that drive the center and the services it provides: preventION, interventION, compassION, collaboratION, inclusION, protectION.

The Ion Center offers free, confidential support and services to victim-survivors of all identities who have experienced power-based personal violence such as sexual violence, intimate partner violence, child abuse, and/or stalking.

The Ion Center is embracing it’s 45-year history as it embarks into this initiative.

Throughout the years, the agency has used several names to present its services to the community. The Rape Crisis Center of Northern Kentucky and Women’s Crisis Center were names that served agency well. However, the growing normalization of violence prevention programs in our culture helped bring discussions of power-based personal violence to the forefront. This illuminated a much more pervasive problem and showed the need to present the agency in new light to the communities it serves, while needing to reach out more effectively to the survivors of all identities who live there.

Christy Burch, CEO of The Ion Center says, “The Ion Center is about transformation and because of so many people in our community and the survivors we’ve worked with, we’ve laid an incredible foundation. It’s time to build on that foundation and continue to spark new and innovative ways to keep our families safe, engage our communities, and reduce the number of people hurt by violence. We’ve been here and will continue to be here. We’ve worked hard to build a brand that reflects all of the incredible work our agency does and we’re excited about this new chapter!”

While the agency may look different, the services will not change. The Ion Center will continue to offer free, confidential services to the 13 counties it serves (Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Bracken, Fleming, Lewis, Mason, & Robertson Counties) and take the very best care of all people who have been impacted by power-based personal violence.

“When the Ion Center concept began, we started thinking about our work in violence intervention and prevention, and our focus on inclusion, and we could see that the Ion name and spark were encompassed in everything we are about: intervention, prevention, compassion, inclusion, dedication, mission, education, transition. This is a very exciting time for our agency and I am proud and honored to be part of an organization that does such great and important work for our community!” says Lori Ritchey-Baldwin, Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Ion Center.



Visit www.ioncenter.org to explore the new website and learn more.