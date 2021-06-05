William Funke honored by Kenton County as a 2020 Pioneer Award winner for outstanding service















At its Fiscal Court meeting recently, Kenton County recognized 2020 Pioneer Award honoree William Funke for his exceptional commitment to Kenton County.

William Funke is an active and engaged member of the Southern Kenton County community and serves as a mentor to many farmers. He is involved with the Kenton County Extension District and has participated in several programs demonstrating his 50+ years of farming experience. He volunteered at Ockerman Middle School annually representing financial advisors. He also helped start a credit union and is the former Chair of the Cincinnati Central Credit Union.

Funke is an active member of St. Matthew/St. Mary Church and the Diocese of Covington where he has been an active minister since 1971. He participates in the Men’s Prayer breakfast held in Ft. Mitchell gathering signatures on countless prayer mats and delivering them to people hurting. Funke has also received special recognition as a thousand-pint club member from Hoxworth Blood Center for the quantity of blood he has donated.

Since 1990, Funke has served on the Kenton County Fair Board. He and his wife, Rita, were part of the inaugural planning committee for the Kenton County Farm Tour and have been hosts for five seasons. Personal integrity is a principle Funke has instilled in his twelve children, twelve in-laws, forty-five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The Kenton County Pioneer Award honors living residents of Kenton County who have a record of outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity. The Pioneer Award honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with awareness of the needs of fellow residents.

A committee, composed of the members of the Kenton County Ethics Commission, reviewed the nominations, identified five deserving individuals, and forwarded their names to the Kenton County Fiscal Court for consideration and approval.

The 2020 Pioneer Award recipients are Bill Goetz, Burr Travis, William Funke, Garren Colvin and Arnold Simpson. Past Pioneer Award recipients include Ralph Drees, Mer Grayson, Robert Hoffer, Kim Kitchen, Parker William, Ed Schroeder, Jim Claypool, Mary Hulefeld, Rick Hulefeld, and John Salyers.