Walton-Verona loses 8th Region baseball playoff game after changing fields following rain delay















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Walton-Verona Bearcats had a 1-0 lead after five innings when rain interrupted their game against North Oldham in the first round of the 8th Region baseball tournament on Sunday afternoon at Oldham County High School.

After the rain, the field conditions were so bad that the game was moved to North Oldham and didn’t resume until 7:30 p.m. North Oldham then scored two runs in the sixth inning to take a 2-1 lead and came away with the win.

Walton-Verona scored its one run in the first inning on an RBI single by starting pitcher Jimmy Shields, who protected the slim 1-0 lead by not allowing a run through five innings.

Shields returned to the mound after the long delay. After giving up a walk with two outs in the sixth, he was replaced by Carter Krohman and North Oldham got a pair of run-scoring singles.

The Bearcats end the season with a 24-10 record. Oldham County defeated Simon Kenton, 9-2, in another 8th Region first-round game on Sunday. The Pioneers closed the season with a 15-21 record.

Scott and Campbell County advanced to the semifinals of the 10th Region baseball tournament at Scott by winning first-round games over the weekend.

Scott edged Bourbon County, 4-2, and will play Harrison County at 5 p.m. Monday. Campbell County defeated Montgomery County, 10-7, and takes on Nicholas County at 8 p.m. Monday.

The winners of those games will meet in the 10th Region championship game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Scott.

10th REGION BASEBALL AT SCOTT HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Scott (21-6) vs. Harrison County (31-5), 5 p.m.

Campbell County (23-14) vs. Nicholas County (24-6), 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 6:30 p.m.

Cooper wins first 9th Region softball game to reach semifinals

Cooper made its debut in the 9th Region fast-pitch softball tournament on Saturday and defeated Highlands, 7-3, to move on to Monday’s semifinals at Dixie Heights High School.

The Jaguars (22-12) will face Dixie Heights (22-10) in the second semifinal game at 7 p.m. Boone County (22-10) and Notre Dame (15-12) will meet in the first game at 5 p.m.

Cooper’s first-round game was the only one that went seven innings. The other three games ended early because the winning teams had a double-digit lead after four or more innings.

Three locals teams — Simon Kenton, Campbell County and Brossart — lost first-round games in the 8th and 10th Region softball tournaments over the weekend to end their seasons.

9th REGION SOFTBALL AT DIXIE HEIGHTS

Monday

Boone County (22-10) vs. Notre Dame (15-12), 5 p.m.

Dixie Heights (22-10) vs. Cooper (22-12), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.