Viva Voices Choral Organization to bring community choirs to NKY, Greater Cincinnati beginning this fall















This fall a new choral organization will be launched in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area. Viva Voices Choral Organization seeks to provide high-quality, affordable community choral experiences for people of all ages.

While the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati metro area has many wonderful choral organizations, Viva Voices is different in that it strives to provide a choral experience that is affordable, multi-generational, diverse, and high in quality.

The organization includes choirs for elementary-age children through adulthood, under the umbrella of one organization. Viva Voices strives to share the love of the life-enriching art of choral music with people of all ages – creating a life-long choral “home” for area singers.

The great choral conductor Robert Shaw once said, “…music is not a luxury but a necessity… it is the persistent focus of man’s intelligence, aspiration, and goodwill.”

Viva Voices believes that music has the power to connect people — in its performance, in its messages, and in its ability to inspire and uplift. And by connecting multiple ages, multiple audiences and common themes, Viva Voices brings a unique approach to choral singing in our community.

Viva Voices is led by veteran choral conductor and professional singer, Tony Burdette.

“We are so excited to launch this new choral organization,” said Burdette. “As we emerge from the pandemic, we believe there will be a longing for singing like we’ve never seen before. In addition, we believe people are craving community after being isolated for over a year. Choral singing uniquely provides a rich social experience in addition to the wonderful music-making.”

Viva Voices will launch four brand new choirs this fall. The Viva Voices Children’s Choir is for children grades 4-7. The Viva Voices Youth Chorus is for students in grades 8-12. The Viva Voices Chorale is for all adults. The Viva Voices Chamber Ensemble is a choir of 16-18 auditioned singers from within the Chorale. All choirs will rehearse at Madison Avenue Christian Church in Covington, with rehearsals beginning in September.

Auditions are required for the Children’s Choir, Youth Chorus, and Chamber Ensemble. The Chorale, the adult chorus, does not require an audition but music-reading skills are recommended. Each choir will meet weekly for rehearsals on a 10-week semester schedule ending with a concert. Following the fall term, there will be a winter break and will then resume in mid-February for the spring semester.

Interested singers, and parents of interested students, are encouraged to visit the Viva Voices website, www.vivavoices.net, to learn more. Specific rehearsal dates, concert dates, information about auditions, tuition, and registration can be found there.

Viva Voices is also pleased to acknowledge Dinsmore & Shohl law firm as Presenting Sponsor for the upcoming season.

Viva Voices Choral Organization