U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Louisville seized boxes of testosterone and anabolic steroids

The four boxes that were inspected all contained smaller boxes inside. Each smaller box had an address label affixed and was destined for various destinations throughout the U.S. The boxes contained vials of liquid and bags of powders and gels. After testing all 17 products with a handheld elemental isotype analysis tool officers discovered each item contained either testosterone or steroid. The four boxes were all arriving from Hong Kong and were destined for an address in Flushing, New York. The cumulative value of the shipment was about $69,000.

Anabolic steroids are synthetically produced variants of naturally occurring hormones that are abused to produce muscle growth, enhance athletic or other physical performance, and improve physical appearance. Abuse can lead to dramatic mood swings, increased feelings of hostility, high cholesterol levels, and increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Anabolic steroid use may cause psychological dependence and addiction, as well as permanent physical changes, and are Schedule III substances under the Controlled Substances Act.

Testosterone is a body produced hormone that is responsible for normal functions and responsible for growth in muscles and bones. The abuse of testosterone can cause serious side effects such as stroke, heart disease, liver disease, or mental/mood problems. When testosterone is abused, users may have withdrawal symptoms (such as depression, irritability, tiredness) when they stop using the drug. Testosterone must be prescribed by a health care professional.

“Our experienced officers continue to protect our citizens from these dangers,” said Louisville Port Director, Thomas Mahn. “Our officers are exceptional at integrating and analyzing data to determine shipments that may pose a risk to innocent civilians. This level of skill allows them to excel at identifying and removing these dangerous drugs from the e-commerce supply chain.”

