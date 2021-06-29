Two former Kentucky basketball players named to the U.S. Olympic Team















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Bam Adebayo and Devin Booker accepted an invite to the 12-member squad that will represent the U.S. in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics are set for July 25-Aug. 8.

Eleven Wildcats have won Olympic gold medals, but two UK players have not won gold on the same Olympic team since the Fabulous Five of Cliff Barker, Ralph Beard, Alex Groza, Wallace Jones and Kenny Rollins in 1948.



The squad also features Bradley Beal (Washington), Kevin Durant (Nets), Jerami Grant (Pistons), Draymond Green (Warriors), Jrue Holiday (Bucks), Zach Lavine (Bulls), Damian Lillard (Blazers), Kevin Lowe (Cavaliers), Khris Middleton (Bucks) and Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

“Our roster features players who are experienced in the international game, and this team has outstanding athleticism, versatility and balance,” USA Men’s National Team managing director Jerry Colangelo said. “We also believe we have excellent leadership which is a necessity in order to develop the needed chemistry. We still have a lot of challenges in front of us, but I believe these players will become a team that all Americans will be proud of.”

The Olympic team is coached by Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and assistant coaches are Steve Kerr (Golden State), along with Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright (Villanova).

“I’m happy for the selected players and looking forward to having the opportunity to work with this wonderful group when practice gets under way on July 6 in Las Vegas,” said Popovich. “I’m excited to represent the United States in our quest to earn a gold medal in Tokyo.”

After opening training camp on July 6, the USA Men’s National Team will tip off a five-game exhibition series against Nigeria on July 10 (5 p.m. PDT); followed by Australia on July 12 (5 p.m. PDT); Argentina on July 13 (3 p.m. PDT); Australia for a second time on July 16 (3 p.m. PDT); and Spain on July 18 (6 p.m. PDT). All of the exhibition games will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay.

The U.S. men have collected a medal in all 18 Olympics in which they have competed, including 15 gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals. The American men own an impressive 138-5 (.965 winning percentage) all-time record in Olympic action. Since NBA players began representing the United States in 1992, the USA is 53-3 in seven Olympics, capturing six gold medals and one bronze medal. The USA currently enjoys a 25-game Olympic win streak that dates back to the bronze medal game of the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Former UK players Mykal Mulder and Trey Lyles will play for the Canadian National Team in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.

