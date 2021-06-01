Tiffany Gruen named new principal at Howell Elementary School; spent 15 years in NKY schools















The Site-Based Decision-Making Council (SBDM) at Howell Elementary School has unanimously selected Tiffany Gruen as the school’s new principal. She will transition to the role from her current position as the Instructional Coach at Miles Elementary.

Gruen has spent 15 years in Northern Kentucky elementary schools. She began her career in the Covington Independent School District before coming to Erlanger-Elsmere in 2016 to teach at Howell Elementary. She has undertaken a number of leadership roles throughout her tenure, including service on Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt’s Accountability Steering Committee, as well as the Kentucky Department of Education Social Studies Standards Review and Development Committee.

“We are excited to have Ms. Gruen rejoin the Howell family,” the school’s SBDM said in a statement. “She brings to her new role a vast knowledge of curriculum and instruction, a student-centered and data-driven approach to decision making, and a collaborative spirit. Her calm and steady leadership will highlight the strengths of the Howell Elementary culture, invigorate a growth mindset, and renew family and community involvement in the school. Ms. Gruen will strive to support and empower the Howell staff and families so that every child can realize their dreams.”

A lifelong learner, Ms. Gruen is currently continuing her studies at Northern Kentucky University, where she also earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She lives in Cincinnati with her husband, Tommy, and 10-year-old son, Trey. They enjoy spending their free time kayaking or on the soccer field.