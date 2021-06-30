Four NKY students among winners in annual KDA Poster and Essay Contest















Randall K. Cooper High School freshman Gabrielle Kriedler and senior Makenna Lanham, Abby George of St. Joseph School and Remmi Prince of Southern Elementary were among the winners of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture Poster Contest.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announced the winners of the department’s annual poster and essay contest during an awards ceremony at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. The theme of the contest, “Kentucky Agriculture Never Stops,” honored farm families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Congratulations to each of these winners who so vividly depicted in art and writing how our farmers all across the state are dedicated to grow the safest, most abundant food supply in the world,” Commissioner Quarles said. “That is especially true as we continue to recover from the worldwide health crisis. These poster and essay submissions are a true reminder and honor of the hard work and dedication our farm families put in during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The KDA received 507 entries, including 388 posters. Each winning entry will receive a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom, and will be displayed at the 2021 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.

The digital winner, which includes photos or original digital artwork, is fifth-grader Isabella Young of John Paul II Catholic School in Morganfield. Her teacher is Emily Girten.

Poster winners with their schools and teachers are:

• Kindergarten: Val Royalty, home school, Dana Royalty

• First grade: Ashleigh McDonald, Waco Elementary, Sarah Sears

• Second grade: Lexi Decker, North Butler Elementary, Stacie Gleichauf

• Third grade: Sawyer Decker, North Butler Elementary, Stephanie Parrish

• Fourth grade: Greta Gibson, Highlands Latin School, Janice Murdoch

• Fifth grade: Jason McDonald, Waco Elementary, Nicole Jeck

• Sixth grade: Blakely Callahan, South Laurel Middle School, Heather Ponder

• Seventh grade: Rylee Crist, West Hardin Middle School, Leslie Meredith

• Eighth grade: Jesse McClain, North Washington Elementary, Lolita Blanton

• Ninth grade: Gabrielle Kriedler, Randall K. Cooper High School, Kearsten Connelly

• 10th grade: Laura Gibson, Highlands Latin School, Janice Murdoch

• 11th grade: Graci Leach, Butler County High School, Catron Burdette

• 12th grade: Makenna Lanham, Randall K. Cooper High School, Cameron White

Essay winners with their schools and teachers are:

• First grade: Madeleine Sarver, Alvaton Elementary, Carolyn Gifford

• Second grade: Remmi Prince, Southern Elementary, Maxie Kordes

• Third grade: Ellie Bailey, Caldwell County Elementary, Taylor Farless

• Fourth grade: Annalee Wood, Spencer County Elementary, Darla Browning

• Fifth grade: Emerson Daniels, Mercer County Intermediate, Monnie Berger

• Sixth grade: Brindalyn Fawbush, North Laurel Middle School, Robin Hacker

• Seventh grade: Cyrus Bivens, LaRue County Middle School, Laura Reed

• Eighth grade: Abby George, St. Joseph School, Kara Lewis

• Ninth grade: Kaelin Cook, Spencer County High School, Darilyn Hamilton

• 10th grade: Maggie White, Webster County High School, Christina Ramage

• 11th grade: Jaxen Miller, Webster County High School, Christina Ramage

• 12th grade: Annabel Wilmurth

Kentucky Department of Agriculture