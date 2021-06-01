Thomas More University softball says farewell to one of school’s all-time great hitters in Andrea Gahan















The Thomas More University Saints softball program graduated one of its all-time great hitters in history as the 2021 campaign comes to a close.

Andrea Gahan, a Cincinnati native, carried a .347 batting average during the 2021 season, and second-best on the team. Gahan led the team in rbi’s with 32, hit six home runs and 14 doubles. As the season came to a close she received Mid-South Conference Second Team along with a Gold Glove award.

“Andrea was a major part of our success over the last five years,” said Saints head coach Lindsey Eagan. “She will be greatly missed, and it will be very weird not writing #8 – Andrea Gahan – Position 3 on the line-up card.”

In Gahan’s final season she became the all-time leader in hits (258), at bats (626), runs scored (160), doubles (64), and home runs (46), while adding to her already leading rbi total (186).

Over the course of her career, Gahan has received NAIA Academic All-America, Academic All-District, two NFCA All-American awards, two NFCA All-Regions, one First Team All-ACAA, and two First-Team All-PAC awards among others.

“She will go down as one of the best offensive players to ever play for TMU,” Egan Ssid. “An exceptional all-around player who hit for average, hit for power, was a great baserunner, and an excellent first baseman.”

Thomas More University Athletics