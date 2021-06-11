The Point/Arc’s Steve Roark is Mr. Clean; he oversees the ‘enterprises,’ including the commercial laundry















By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

He’s the real Mr. Clean.

His name is Steve Roark, VP/Business Enterprises at The Point/Arc.

And quite truly he’s one enterprising individual.

At The Point/Arc, the University of Cincinnati graduate oversees areas of enterprise which include commercial laundry, a commercial cleaning company formed in 1985 and The Point/Perk Coffee Shop.

“I gear my goals around the enterprises growth,” said the 57-year-old Roark, “by setting small goals, you can achieve wonders.”

Laundry service for Roark is his specialty.

The Greenhills High School product oversaw laundry operations for Aramark’s Midwest service, but admits didn’t know much about The Point/Arc when he arrived four years ago as its General Manager.

“I didn’t know about their mission, and certainly had no idea about the I/DD – intellectual and developmental disabilities – people working at the laundry.

“It’s a totally different mindset here, but quite rewarding,” he said.

The Point/Arc commercial laundry contracts with hotels and businesses and clients wash and fold bed sheets, contour sheets, pillow cases, comforters, blankets/spreads, towels, bath rugs, mats, robes, table linens and napkins.

“When the light bulb goes off and they’ve seen their daily production depart on our lift truck, that’s what makes me smile,” Roark said. “I just love seeing their growth as well as the smiles on our employees faces.”

The Point/Arc provides opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) to reach their highest potential educationally, residentially, socially and vocationally.

That mission is accomplished daily at The Point/Arc Commercial Laundry, 216 Lindsey Street, Dayton and tours are given upon request.

And at the same time – keeping things clean – real clean.

