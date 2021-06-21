The Carnegie announces its 2021-22 theater season: three classic favorites, new play by local arts leader















The Theatre Series at The Carnegie, and its 2021-22 season features a fast-talking plant; an intimate glimpse into the complicated life of a Hollywood icon; a heartwarming, family musical that will have everyone humming “Do-Re-Mi”; and the debut of a new script by a local arts leader.

The season opens in August with outdoor performances of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, a deliciously hilarious musical about a man-eating plant. In September, audience members will finally have the opportunity to see Judy Garland as she navigates a comeback in END OF THE RAINBOW, the final production of The Carnegie’s 2019-2020 season that was canceled due to COVID. Families are welcome to return to The Carnegie Theatre with a winter production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC in January of 2022. Closing out the season in April will be a new play by D. Lynn Meyers – in a first-of-its-kind regional collaboration, The Carnegie and NKU School of the Arts will work together to produce a new play by Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati’s Producing Artistic Director.

Subscriptions and single tickets for the 2021-22 Theatre Season are on sale now. Full season subscriptions are $106 and $102 for Carnegie Members. Pick three subscriptions are available for $82-87 depending on selected titles. Subscriptions may be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office at (859) 957-1940, Tuesday – Friday, Noon – 5 pm, or online here.

The Carnegie’s 2021-22 Theatre Series is presented by the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation.



The Carnegie’s 2021-22 Theatre Series

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Playing August 13-22

Performances at the new Covington Plaza Amphitheater (144 Madison Ave, Covington) Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman | Music by Alan Menken Based on the film by Roger Corman | Screenplay by Charles Griffith Originally produced by the WPA Theatre (Kyle Renick, Producing Director) Originally produced at the Orpheum Theatre, New York City by the WPA Theatre, David Geffen, Cameron Mackintosh and the Shubert Organization

A Broadway and Hollywood smash musical, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for over thirty years. Seymour is a down-on-his-luck floral assistant living on Skid Row and pining for the love of his co-worker, Audrey. But his fortunes change when he meets a fast-talking plant who promises him wealth, fame, and the love of his dream girl to boot. There’s just one problem. In exchange for his wildest dreams coming true, Seymour must follow the plant down a murderous path to world domination.

Featuring a beloved score in a Motown style, you’ll be hopping and bopping to hits like “Suddenly Seymour,” “Skid Row,” and “Somewhere That’s Green.” Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, ALADDIN) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

Six Performances:

Friday, August 13, 8 pm

Saturday, August 14, 8 pm

Sunday, August 15, 6 pm

Friday, August 20, 8 pm

Saturday, August 21, 8 pm

Sunday, August 22, 6 pm

Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 Carnegie members and $25 for students.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS-Broadway Version is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MIT). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MIT. www.MTIShows.com

Content Advisory: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

• • • • •

END OF THE RAINBOW

Playing September 10-19 Performances at Covington Plaza Amphitheater (144 Madison Ave, Covington) By Peter Quilter

The year is 1968 and Judy Garland is set firmly on the comeback trail. The failed marriages, the suicide attempts and the addictions are all behind her. At forty-six and with new flame Mickey Deans at her side, she seems determined to carry it off and recapture her magic. But lasting happiness always eludes some people, and there was never any answer to the question with which Judy ended every show: “If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow, why, oh, why, can’t I?”

END OF THE RAINBOW is a savagely funny drama featuring a glorious ensemble of Judy Garland hits such as “The Trolley Song,” “The Man that Got Away,” and of course “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Six Performances:

Friday, September 10, 8 pm

Saturday, September 11, 8 pm

Sunday, September 12, 6 pm

Friday, September 17, 8 pm

Saturday, September 18, 8 pm

Sunday, September 19, 6 pm

Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 Carnegie members and $25 for students.

END OF THE RAINBOW is presented by special arrangement with CONCORD Theatricals, Inc.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

• • • • •

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Playing January 29-February 13, 2022 Performances at The Carnegie Theatre (1028 Scott Blvd, Covington) Music by Richard Rodgers | Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp

THE SOUND OF MUSIC is one of the most beloved musicals of all time! In Austria, 1938, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power.

Featuring an iconic score including “My Favorite Things,” “Sixteen going on Seventeen,” and “Climb Every Mountain,” this family-friendly favorite shares a meaningful story for all ages.

Ten Performances:

Saturday, January 29, 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 30, 3 pm

Friday, February 4, 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 5, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 6, 3 pm

Friday, February 11, 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 12, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 13, 3 pm

Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 Carnegie members, $25 for students and $15 for children.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC is presented by special arrangement with CONCORD Theatricals, Inc.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This is a family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.

• • • • •

The Carnegie Presents, in Collaboration with NKU School of the Arts

A New Play by D. Lynn Meyers

Playing April 1-16, 2022 Performances at The Carnegie Theatre (1028 Scott Blvd, Covington)

In a first-of-its-kind regional collaboration, The Carnegie and NKU School of the Arts will work together to produce a new play by Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati’s Producing Artistic Director, D. Lynn Meyers. This bold pairing of educational and creative goals will allow the students of NKU’s School of the Arts Theatre + Dance Program to work intimately with Meyers to workshop and refine the new playscript through the ‘21-22 school year. The Carnegie will then debut this world premier script and kick-off the 20th anniversary of NKU’s YES festival, the oldest collegiate new-play festival in the country.

Eight Performances:

Friday, April 1, 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 2, 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 3, 3 pm

Friday, April 8, 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 9, 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 10, 3 pm

Friday, April 15, 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 16, 7:30 pm

Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for Carnegie members and $21 for students.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

The Carnegie is Northern Kentucky’s largest multidisciplinary arts venue providing theatre events, educational programs and art exhibitions to the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati community. The Carnegie facility is home to The Carnegie Galleries, the Otto M. Budig Theatre, and the Eva G. Farris Education Center. More information about The Carnegie is available by calling (859) 491-2030.