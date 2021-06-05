Test drive a fishing license on Kentucky waterways during state’s free fishing weekend June 5-6















Try your hand at fishing in Kentucky at no charge June 5-6 during free fishing weekend.

With summer nearly here, the first weekend of June is a great time to grab a fishing pole and enjoy spending time with family and friends at the state’s beautiful lakes, streams and rivers.

Whether you are visiting from outside the state or you live in Kentucky, free fishing weekend is open to all. You won’t need a fishing license or a trout permit, but make sure you still follow the size and number limits on what you catch.

Need help getting started? Visit the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ website at fw.ky.gov and type, “Learn to Fish,” in the search box. Here you’ll find instructional videos covering gear, tying knots and preparing a fish for the table.

Don’t know where to fish? Click the “Fishing” tab on the department website to access the fishing forecast for tips and places to try.

The fishing page also includes a link to the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) lakes. FINs offers dozens of easily accessible, specially stocked lakes near population centers throughout the state. Several of these locations will host special fishing events on Saturday, June 5.

Take along a fishing pole if you’re exploring a river or stream in a kayak that weekend. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s online Blue Water Trails series profiles a number of adventures throughout the state and gives you advice about how to catch fish along the way.

Remember your catch or the catch of a loved one or friend with a personalized certificate, available on the department’s website.

Regardless of whether you’re in a kayak or a powerboat, always remember to have life jackets for everyone on board. Learn more about boating safety and locate ramps into Kentucky’s waterways in the “boating” section of the department’s website.

Fishing is not only a fun way to connect with nature and harvest healthy protein. It is also great for the commonwealth’s economy. Angling has an economic impact of more than $1.2 billion through the purchase of equipment, fuel, meals, lodging and much more. In 2020, more than 600,000 people fished Kentucky waters, including about 80,000 new fishing license customers.

If you haven’t joined the fun yet, take a test drive with hook and line during Kentucky’s free fishing days June 5-6.

From Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources