St. Elizabeth Healthcare announces promotions, addition to its nursing leadership team















St. Elizabeth has announced multiple promotions and additions to its nursing leadership team.

Susan McDonald has been named Chief Nursing Quality Officer. Laurie Conkright has been appointed the Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer of St. Elizabeth Edgewood, Covington and Grant. Sara Briggs has been promoted to Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer of Florence and Ft. Thomas. Angela Roberts joined the St. Elizabeth Healthcare team as Chief Nursing Officer following the recent transition of Highpoint Health in Lawrenceburg, Indiana to St. Elizabeth Dearborn.

As the Chief Nursing Quality Officer, McDonald will provide strategic leadership for the overall nursing quality and performance improvement program by working with leaders throughout the organization to positively impact interdisciplinary quality initiatives across the System. For more than 10 years, she served as Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer of St. Elizabeth Edgewood, Covington and Grant. In addition, she will lead departments that influence quality outcomes for the nursing division—nursing performance improvement, inpatient wound care, vascular access team and the clinical outcomes nurses.

She will continue to work closely with nursing leaders across the system to develop, promote, and coordinate quality improvement efforts.

Conkright joined St. Elizabeth in 2010 as the System Director of Women’s & Children’s Services. In 2016, she assumed the role of Assistant Vice President of Patient Care Services/Heart & Vascular Institute. During her tenure, the Heart & Vascular Institute achieved the Center of Excellence award from the American Heart Association in 2018 and is working toward reaccreditation with The Joint Commission Comprehensive Cardiovascular Center in the Fall of 2021. She dedicates herself to cardiac-related community initiatives such as working closely with the American Heart Association to promote heart-healthy education for Northern Kentucky residents.

Briggs previously served as Assistant Vice President of Care Coordination and Patient Logistics at St. Elizabeth. She joined St. Elizabeth in 2013 as Director of Acute Care Services. In 2016, she was named Assistant Vice President of Care Coordination and Patient Logistics. She and her team have worked passionately to achieve the system’s strategic goals to reduce length of stay, readmissions and improve clinical outcomes.

Roberts most recently served as the Director of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer of Highpoint Health. Her knowledge of the Southeastern Indiana community and the relationships she has fostered are strong assets to St. Elizabeth as the organization brings the nationally recognized care of Northern Kentucky to its Dearborn County neighbors.

“I have no doubt that the leadership skills and experience of each of our new Chief Nursing Officers will serve them and the organization well as they transition into these new positions,” says Vera Hall, Chief Nursing Executive at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “They each bring a depth of leadership experience to their new roles. Their expertise and passion for the exceptional care of our patients make me confident that they will continue to lead us in our mission of delivering the best quality of care and service for our patients and their families in an environment free from harm.”