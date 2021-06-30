Skilled Trades Summer Camp offers work-based training to Northern Kentucky high school students















Forty high school students from Northern Kentucky completed the first Skilled Trades Camp offered by The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA-NKY) and NaviGo Career and College Prep.

Students engaged in work-based learning activities ranging from carpentry and blueprint reading to electrical, plumbing, masonry, and construction. The goal was to expose students to incredible careers in our region, but also to give them hands-on experience in the trades.

“I was floored by the level of participation these kids brought to camp every single day,” said Vicki Berling, director of Professional Development at the BIA-NKY. “I am excited about the future for the building industry with so many talented young people looking at careers in the skilled trades.”

Camp applications opened in March with anticipation of hosting 10-15 students in grades 9th through 12th, but with more than 80 applicants, organizers shifted gears. Life Learning Center in Covington agreed to host the camp, and organizers split the day camp into two half day sessions to support more students during the first week of June.

“To see that level of interest in the skilled trades told us we needed to increase our capacity,” said Stephanie Layton, Operations Director with NaviGo. “NaviGo works hard to make sure students have as much exposure to in-demand careers as possible before they graduate and our business partners were just as excited as we were to share what’s possible in the field of skilled trades.”

Participating business and community partners included:

• Al Neyer Properties (Title Sponsor)

• Baynum Painting

• BRG Apartments

• Core Fleet Services

• CVG

• DuPont Plumbing

• HONK

• Ivey Mechanical

• Life Learning Center (Host)

• Pella

• Rheem Water Heaters

• Riegler Blacktop

• Schneller & Knochelmann

• Star Building Materials

• City of Covington

• Gateway CT

Plans are already in motion for a 2022 Skilled Trades camp.

NaviGo connects high school students to businesses that either have a workforce need or a desire to help students explore their industry. NaviGo is a division of Learning Grove.

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education, and political action.

NaviGo Career and College Prep