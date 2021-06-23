Simon Kenton senior named Miss Kentucky Softball finished among state leaders in several statistics















By Chad Hensley

NKyTribune sports reporter

A quick rundown of Macy Krohman’s season statistics tells you why the senior infielder and pitcher from Simon Kenton High School was named the 2021 Miss Kentucky Softball by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.

Krohman ranked among the top 25 in the state in five offensive categories — slugging percentage, home runs, hitting percentage, walks and runs scored.

Her slugging percentage of 1.268 was third in the state and her 16 home runs was fifth. She was difficult to keep off the bases, striking out just six times while drawing 28 walks, which was eighth most in the state.

A University of Illinois signee, Krohman was also Simon Kenton’s top pitcher this season with a 1.98 earned run average. During her 99 innings in the pitching circle, she had 107 strikeouts and only 33 walks.

Kentucky high school softball teams are not classified according to enrollment, but the state coaches association has three classes for its all-state selections with the schools divided equally.

Krohman was named first-team all-state in Class 3A. The third-team selections in that class included Dixie Heights senior Brooke Albert and Cooper junior Dylan Scott.

Scott tied for third in the state in runs batted in with 65 and tied for sixth in doubles with 20. Albert was limited to 18 games due to injuries, but she batted .593 (32-of-54) and went 17-for-17 in stolen base attempts.

Highlands junior Anna Greenwell and Brossart sophomore Brooke Shewmaker were second-team all-state selections in Class 2A and Class 1A, respectively.

Greenwell placed second in the state in runs batted in with 67 and tied for seventh in runs scored with 62. She’s one of the reasons Highlands led the state in runs scored with 392 in 37 games.

Shewmaker batted .481 with a team-high 38 hits for Brossart. She was a terror on the base paths, going 19-for-19 in stolen base attempts.