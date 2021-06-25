Shannan Boyer of Scooter Media named NKY Young Professionals’ Legend Award recipient















Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) named Shannan Boyer, president and founder of Scooter Media in Covington, the 2021 NKYP Legend Award recipient.

Boyer will be recognized during the upcoming Next Generation Leader Awards (NGLAs) celebration.

The NKYP Legend Award is presented to an individual who excelled as a young professional leader in the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region and has continued to inspire leadership and career success among young professionals throughout their career.

The NGLAs will be awarded from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at Hotel Covington (638 Madison Ave., Covington).

The NGLAs is an annual celebration hosted by the Northern Kentucky Chamber to salute and applaud young professionals under the age of 40 for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership and community impact.

The event will feature 22 NGLA finalists across seven industry categories, as well as the NKYP Legend Award recipient.

”Our region’s diverse, talented pool of young professionals has and continues to shine throughout the history of the NGLAS,” said NKY Chamber Director of Talent Strategies Amanda Johannemann. “Their dedication to their careers and communities is outstanding. With talent attraction and retention being priorities for our region, the NGLA’s ability to highlight our region’s leaders illustrates how Northern Kentucky can compete on a national level and meet growing employer demand.”

Boyer is receiving the award in recognition of her impressive 20-plus years working in communications on a local, regional, and national level. She is best-known for founding her PR agency, Scooter Media, in 2012.

Boyer’s achievements over the course of her career are not only extensive, but impressive. Her highlights include being named to the Cincinnati Business Courier’s “Forty Under 40” list, Cincy Chic’s “Woman of the Year,” as well Public Relations Professional of the Year by the Cincinnati Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).

Under Boyer’s leadership, her agency has earned numerous honors, the most recent being named Best PR/Communications Agency in Greater Cincinnati by Cincy Magazine earlier this year. This follows Scooter Media’s recognition as the Small/Mid-Size PR Agency of the Year for the fourth consecutive year by Cincinnati PRSA. Scooter Media was also a winner of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s (NKY Chamber) “Cool Place to Work” award.

“Shannan embodies the spirit of NKYP by paying it forward and giving back to the region. As an original member back when the program was known at Legacy, she continues to stand behind this program and connects with young professionals to give guidance and advice,” said Ellen Bates, 2020-21 Chair for NKYP. “Shannan is not someone who does things for recognition, but just because she knows how much it meant to her as a young professional and the value it continues to provide other young leaders in our region. That’s why it’s a privilege to name her as the recipient of the Legend Award for her continued impact on the young talent in our region.”

An active member of the community, Boyer is a board member for Aviatra Accelerators and is on the Northern Kentucky University Alumni Board of Directors. She is also involved with Xavier University’s Mentor Program.

“It’s humbling to receive this award, especially when I think about how far I’ve come since being involved in NKYP during the early years. This impactful program provides our region’s young professionals with opportunities to engage, connect and grow early in their careers,” Boyer explained. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support and guidance I’ve received from countless mentors and business leaders in our community over the years. I’m lucky to be surrounded by incredible people who have played a major role in the trajectory of my career – from family and friends to my mentors, as well as my team at Scooter Media.”

NGLA event registration is $40 for general admission and $35 for NKYP Passport holders. Pre-registration is required online here. For information regarding the NGLAs or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Amanda Johannemann at ajohannemann@nkychamber.com.



The 2021 NGLAs are presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The NGLAs Host Sponsor is Hotel Covington. The NGLA Award Sponsors are Northern Kentucky University and New Riff Distilling. 2021–2022 NKYP sponsors include Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Talent Magnet Institute, Scooter Media, and Leadership Council for Nonprofits.