Send the kids on a trip through Kentucky’s history with BCM’s Time Traveler Day Camp July 20-23















Why just take your kids to the pool when they can travel back centuries to the Ice Age? Examine prehistoric fossils? Learn about ancient civilizations? Experience what life was like for Kentucky settlers?

Behringer-Crawford Museum offers hands-on adventures for children entering grades 1-5 this fall in Chippie’s Time Traveler Camp, a four-day trek through time, where they will handle actual specimens and historic artifacts, make themed crafts and play historic games.

The camp takes place at the museum at 1600 Montague Road in Devou Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20, 21, 22 and 23. Children will be grouped by age range, and campers will receive a camp t-shirt, daily snacks and bottled water. Cost is $100 per child for or museum members. The non-member fee of $160 includes a one-year family membership to BCM. Additional children are $85 for both members and nonmembers.

The deadline to register for Time Traveler Camp is 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 9. Call Kim or Samantha at 859-491-4003.

For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

From Behringer-Crawford Museum