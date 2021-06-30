Sec. of State Adams warns of scams ‘selling’ documents readily available from his office















Secretary of State Michael Adams is warning Kentuckians, especially business owners and operators, about scams that misleadingly offer to sell documents that can be obtained from the Secretary of State’s office at little or no charge.

A recent example is a letter that purports to offer certified copies of articles of organization for a fee of $89.25.

Rather than spend that amount of money, the document may be obtained directly from the Secretary of State’s office using the official form for only $10.

“My office does not solicit constituents to purchases documents, nor do we charge exorbitant fees,” Adams said.

His bottom line is to, “Beware of any third-party solicitation to purchase records of any sort.”

In fact, most business records can be readily accessed through the Secretary of State’s online business search and obtained without charge.

Suspected fraudulent mailings may be reported to the Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Office. Visit the website here.