Schools no longer required to follow state Healthy at School guidelines; instead follow CDC guidance

Pursuant to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order 2021-386 (EO 2021-386), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) on June 11 rescinded its flagship COVID-19 guidance document, “Guidance and Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools (K-12),” commonly known as Healthy at School.
The use of cloth face coverings and social distancing measures are no longer mandated.
School districts may, at their discretion, continue to implement appropriate mitigation strategies that align with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as they work to respond to changing local conditions.
Individuals who choose to wear a mask as a matter of personal preference or comfort should be allowed to continue to do so. The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) recommends, but does not require, that schools continue to follow CDC guidance.
The CDC will update its guidance for the 2021-2022 school year in the coming weeks. Existing guidance can be found on the CDC’s website.
KDE will review other guidance documents the agency has issued related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and issue appropriate changes in the coming weeks. Updated guidance can be used to inform school planning for the 2021-2022 academic year.
In addition, the previous requirement from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services regarding school COVID-19 positivity reporting is no longer in effect.