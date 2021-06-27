Scheben Care Center’s new fund with Horizon accelerates support, leverages Endow KY Tax Credits















Just ahead of the July 1 window for Endow Kentucky Tax Credits, Florence-based Bill and Betsy Scheben Care Center has launched a fund in partnership with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky.

“We are so fortunate to be able to partner with Horizon Community Funds,” said Scheben Care Center Executive Director Lisa West. “We are eager to share news of our services with the entire Northern Kentucky community.”

The Bill and Betsy Scheben Care Center, part of the family of The Point/Arc of Northern Kentucky, provides medical model adult day care, Saturday respite services and transportation services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities age 16 and up, including older adults.

On July 1, a total of $1 million will be available to Kentuckians across the state as income tax credits for charitable donations through Endow Kentucky. Donors choosing to apply for the credits can receive up to 20 percent of their gift as a credit toward their income tax. Individuals, taxpayers, and corporations are eligible to participate in the program.

“We warmly welcome The Bill & Betsy Scheben Care Center to our family of funds,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We encourage donors to get involved now to support their critical work with this community in Northern Kentucky.”

There are 30 nonprofits and causes that now partner with Horizon Community Funds to boost their fundraising and awareness-building efforts in Northern Kentucky. Fund partnerships provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

For more information about the Endow Kentucky Tax Credit program or to make a gift to the Bill and Betsy Scheben Care Center Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552.