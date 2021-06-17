River Sweep 2021: Banks of COV riverfront cleaner thanks to volunteers’ ‘hot, exhausting’ work















The banks of the Ohio River in Covington are more devoid of litter and debris, thanks to the efforts of about three dozen volunteers who braved the heat and the difficult terrain to participate in River Sweep 2021.

“You have to hand to them, it was hot and exhausting work,” said Sheila Fields, the City’s Solid Waste & Recycling coordinator. “We appreciate everybody who gave both their time and energy, and the City and the environment are better off for their commitment.”

Volunteers focused on the area between the Licking River and the Brent Spence Bridge.

The City partnered with Keep Covington Beautiful on the local version of the event, which was part of the six-state effort along the 981 miles of Ohio River shoreline organized by ORSANCO (the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission).

Some of the litter was deposited by the river during the spring flooding, but much of it came from people dumping garbage.

Along with the usual bottles, cans, Styrofoam, and water-logged carpet were a car bumper, a plastic rain barrel, a shopping cart, tires, and a propane tank.

“It’s harder work than you think to dig stuff out of the mud, then drag or carry it from the ‘flat’ up the rocky and slipping hillside to a place where a vehicle can pick it up,” Fields said. “Again, thank you to all.”

City of Covington