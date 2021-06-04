Region tournaments for high school baseball, softball teams will get underway this weekend















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Dixie Heights will play Covington Catholic for the fifth time this season in the opening round of the 9th Region baseball tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday at UC Health Stadium in Florence.

CovCath won all four of the previous games between the two teams, but the last two were decided by just one run. The only in-state team that has beaten CovCath this spring is Beechwood, the 2019 region champion.

The first game on Saturday’s schedule is Beechwood vs. St. Henry at 11 a.m. The last time those teams faced each other St. Henry stunned Beechwood, 11-4, in the 9th Region All “A” Classic championship game on April 12.

The other first-round match-ups on Saturday are Conner vs. Newport Central Catholic at 1:30 p.m., CovCath vs. Dixie Heights at 4 p.m. and Highlands vs. Ryle at 6:30 p.m.

The 10th Region baseball tournament at Scott High School has three first-round games on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The opening game will be Scott vs. Bourbon County at noon on Saturday. The final first-round game will be Montgomery County vs. Campbell County at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Walton-Verona and Simon Kenton are among the eight teams in the 8th Region baseball tournament that begins Sunday at Oldham County High School.

Walton-Verona (24-9) is one of six teams in the bracket that has won 20 or more games this spring. Earlier this season, the Bearcats won the 8th Region All “A” Classic championship and made it to the final game of the small-school state tournament.

9th REGION BASEBALL AT UC HEALTH STADIUM

Saturday

Beechwood (28-6) vs. St. Henry (19-15), 11 a.m.

Conner (19-18) vs. Newport Central Catholic (15-19), 1:30 p.m.

Covington Catholic (32-2) vs. Dixie Heights (25-11), 4 p.m.

Highlands (21-16) vs. Ryle (17-18), 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

Semifinals games, 1 and 4 p.m.

Monday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION BASEBALL AT SCOTT HIGH SCHOOL

Saturday

Scott (20-16) vs. Bourbon County (20-9), noon

Harrison County (30-5) vs. Bracken County (14-17), 2:30 p.m.

Mason County (12-9) vs. Nicholas County (23-6), 5 p.m.

Sunday

Montgomery County (27-5) vs. Campbell County (22-14), 2 p.m.

Monday

Semifinal games, 5 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 6:30 p.m.

8th REGION BASEBALL AT OLDHAM COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Sunday

Simon Kenton (15-20) vs. Oldham, County (20-11), 11 a.m.

Anderson County (27-10) vs. Henry County (20-8), 1:30 p.m.

Walton-Verona (24-9) vs. North Oldham (24-13), 4 p.m.

Collins (24-12) vs. Owen County (12-12), 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Semifinal games, 6 and 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Boone County riding win streak into 9th Region softball playoffs

Boone County’s fast-pitch softball team will take a 13-game winning streak into the first round of the 9th Region tournament on Saturday when the Rebels play Dayton at 11 a.m.

Boone County (21-10) is one of four district champions that will play first-round games at home. The semifinal and championship games will be played at Dixie Heights. The other first-round games scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday are Villa Madonna at Notre Dame, Beechwood at Dixie Heights and Cooper at Highlands.

One of Boone County’s top players is senior Karys Black, who pitches and plays infield. In 30 games, the University of West Alabama recruit had a .452 batting average with 12 home runs and 48 runs batted in. She also led the Rebels’ pitching staff in strikeouts with 97 in 68 innings.

This is the first time that Villa Madonna and Cooper have made it to the 9th Region tournament. Cooper has a 10-3 record against region opponents this season, including a 13-9 win over Highlands on May 15.



Dixie Heights won the 2019 region tournament, but the 2020 softball season was cancelled due to the pandemic. The Colonels will try to become the first team to win consecutive 9th Region softball titles since Ryle took three in a row in 2010-12.

Campbell County and Brossart will play first-round games in the 10th Region tournament on Saturday at Harrison County High School. Simon Kenton will be making its sixth consecutive appearance in the 8th Region tournament on Sunday at Oldham County High School.

9th REGION SOFTBALL AT MULTIPLE SITES

Saturday

Villa Madonna (17-9) at Notre Dame (14-12), 11 a.m.

Dayton (12-9) at Boone County (21-10), 11 a.m.

Beechwood (13-12) at Dixie Heights (21-10), 11 a.m.

Cooper (21-12) at Highlands (28-9), 11 a.m.

Monday at Dixie Heights

Semifinal games, 5 and 7 p.m.

Wednesday at Dixie Heights

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION SOFTBALL AT HARRISON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Saturday

Montgomery County (17-13) vs. St. Patrick (11-10), 11 a.m.

Campbell County (15-8) vs. Pendleton County (21-11), 3 p.m.

Harrison County (28-10) vs. Brossart (13-16), 2 p.m.

Mason County (7-26) vs. Bourbon County (11-20), 5 p.m.

Monday

Semifinal games, 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 6:30 p.m.

8th REGION SOFTBALL AT OLDHAM COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Sunday

Collins (17-18) vs. South Oldham (13-12), 10 a.m.

Simon Kenton (15-19) vs. Henry County (18-4), 12:30 p.m.

Grant County (21-9) vs. Spencer County (11-22), 3 p.m.

Oldham County (27-7) vs. Trimble County (24-11), 5:30 p.m.

Monday

Semifinals games, 6 and 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 6:30 p.m.