Purple People Bridge to remain closed while Bridge Company, officials review report on needed repairs















The popular Purple People Bridge will remain closed while the Newport Southbank Bridge Company reviews the engineering firm’s report with officials from the cities of Newport and Cincinnati to decide how to move forward.

The bridge has been closed for more since May 11 after stones from the northernmost pier on the Ohio side of the bridge, Pier 1, fell into the Ohio River.

The engineering firm WSP USA Inc. determined that the pier has deteriorated to the point that repairs are needed for the portion of the bridge to reopen to pedestrians.

The structural condition of Pier 1 does not impact the rest of the bridge. But WSP does recommend a survey of the bridge deck be performed for the entire bridge structure.

The Bridge Company plans to review the WSP recommendations with officials from the cities of Newport and Cincinnati before determining how to best move forward with repairing and reopening the bridge.

A spokesman for the Bridge Company asked for the public’s patience and understanding as it works to reopen the bridge as quickly as possible.