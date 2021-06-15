Prep Sports Notebook: Simon Kenton senior named Division I Player of the Year by local softball coaches















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Simon Kenton softball player Macy Krohman was named Division I Player of the Year by local coaches after finishing her senior season among the state’s statistical leaders.

Krohman ranks third in slugging percentage (1.268) and sixth in home runs (16) in the statewide statistics posted on the khsaa.org website. The University of Illinois recruit also had a .567 batting average and 1.98 earned run average and as a pitcher for the Pioneers.

The other Player of the Year awards went to Highlands junior Anna Greenwell in Division II and Villa Madonna junior Camdyn Meier in Division III.

Greenwell batted .536 with 10 home runs for the Bluebirds. In the statewide statistics, she ranks second in runs batted in with 67 and seventh in runs scored with 62.

Meier was the leading hitter on her Villa Madonna team with a .513 average and 43 RBI. The Vikings won the 9th Region All “A” Classic and made their first appearance in the 9th Region post-season playoffs.

Three members of the Boone County team that won the 9th Region championship were named Division I all-stars. Senior Karys Black and junior Kaitlyn Irwin were first-team nominees and sophomore Harper Kinman was a second-team selection.

Boone County won 16 straight games and claimed its first region title since 2002. The Rebels’ season ended Sunday with an 8-2 loss to Pendleton County in the first round of the state playoffs. They finished with a 24-10 record.

Cooper, the 9th Region runner-up, had three players voted first-team all-stars in Division I. The award-winners were juniors Amber Chaney, Dylan Scott and Gweny Wessling. Sophomore pitcher Kendall Blau was a second-team selection.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STAR TEAMS

DIVISION I

Player of the Year – Macy Krohman (Simon Kenton)

First team – Karys Black (Boone County), Brooke Albert (Dixie Heights), Bella Bastin (Campbell County), Amber Chaney (Cooper), Dylan Scott (Cooper), Kaitlyn Irwin (Boone County), Ella Steczynski (Dixie Heights), Grace Morgan (Ryle), Gweny Wessling (Cooper).

Second team – Kendall Blau (Cooper), Emilie Young (Simon Kenton), Harper Kinman (Boone County), Aubrey Dance (Simon Kenton), Brianna Patsel (Dixie Heights), Aayilah Cantrell (Conner), Avery Parsons (Ryle), Hope Hamilton (Campbell County), Emma Scribner (Scott).

DIVISION II

Player of the Year – Anna Greenwell (Highlands)

First team – Mia Buemi (NewCath), Kayley Bruener (Pendleton County), Audrey Pollard (Walton-Verona), Michelle Barth (Highlands), Madison Kennedy (Lloyd), Brianna Knochelman (Grant County), Brooke Shewmaker (Brossart), Kennedy Baioni (Highlands), Laney Hatridge (Beechwood).

Second team – Olivia Verst (Pendleton County), Kali Pangallo (Holy Cross), Bronwen Sydnor (Grant County), Raegan Carlisle (Pendleton County), Savannah Seiter (Brossart), Bri Tharps (Highlands), Lanay Webb (Holmes), Bella Young (Holy Cross), Kameryn Bowman (Newport).

DIVISION III

Player of the Year – Camdyn Meier (Villa Madonna)

First team – Laci Davis (Dayton), Emily Taylor (Williamstown), Isabella Wittrock (Bellevue), Joslyn Thornberry (Villa Madonna), Ashlynne Wind (Ludlow), Oreanna Donaldson (Calvary Christian), Casey Fulton (Villa Madonna), Josie Land (Dayton), Destiny Wallace (Williamstown).

Second team – Josie Stevenson (Bellevue), Shayla Sheppard (Ludlow), Kara Peer (Williamstown), Cameron Williams (Bellevue), Corinne Fiedler (Dayton), Emmalyn Martin (Villa Madonna), Angel Thomas (Dayton), Tatum Turner (Dayton), Lauryn Cleveland (Williamstown).

Boone County hires new head coach for girls basketball program

Boone County High School officials plan to introduce Todd Humphrey as the new head coach of the girls basketball team in a public ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the school commons.

Humphrey played on championship basketball teams at Holmes High School and Lindsey Wilson College. He has been a boys assistant coach at Holmes since 2016 and worked in education in both the Covington and Boone County school districts.

Humphrey was hired to replace Ryan Bowman, who is stepped down as Boone County girls head basketball coach after compiling a 45-67 record over the last four seasons.

Last season, the Rebels finished 14-10, the program’s first winning record in six years. But the top two scorers on that team, Kelsie Anderson and Adrianna Haynes, were seniors who recently graduated.

Boone County is the second 9th Region girls basketball team that has named a new head coach this spring. Beechwood hired Isaac Speicher in May. Brossart is looking for a new head coach after Kevin Bundy resigned to take charge of the Mason County girls program.

Brossart player sets two records in Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series

Marie Kiefer of Brossart set two records in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Stars girls basketball series last weekend.

After blocking three shots in the first game on Friday, Kiefer set a Kentucky All-Stars girls team record with five blocks in the second game on Saturday. She also set the team record for total blocks with eight.

A Ball State University recruit, Kiefer also had two-game totals of 16 points and 22 rebounds for the Kentucky girls who won Friday’s game in Owensboro, 78-76, and lost Saturday’s game in Indianapolis.

Sam Vinson of Highlands played on the Kentucky All-Stars boys team that lost both of its games to Indiana by scores of 93-70 on Friday and 86-70 on Saturday.

A Northern Kentucky University recruit, Vinson had 18 points and five rebounds in Saturday’s game after getting seven points and four rebounds in Friday’s game.