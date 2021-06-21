OKI receives 2021 Achievement Award for its Ohio River Digital Guide, first of its kind in the nation















The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) was awarded with a 2021 Achievement Award by the National Association of Regional Councils (NARC) at its 55th Annual Conference & Exhibition.

OKI received NARC’s Major Metro Achievement Award for developing an innovative Ohio River Digital Guide, an interactive digital map designed to aid boaters, paddlers, anglers, cyclists and motorists to safely explore the Ohio River and its historic river communities.

“OKI is honored to receive the Achievement Award,” OKI CEO Mark Policinski said. “The digital guide is the first of its kind in the nation that promotes river safety, along with being an economic driver that enhances tourism along the Ohio River corridor from Portsmouth, OH to West Point, KY, just downstream from Louisville, KY.”

“The digital guide identifies the location, direction and speed of commercial vessels, such as barges in real-time, therefor enhancing safety on the river,” said Brewster Rhodes, Ohio Chair of the Ohio River Recreation Trail. “As a long-time outdoor enthusiast, I commend OKI in leading the region in developing this pioneering guide to help improve public access and infrastructure, and celebrate the unique beauty and culture of the Ohio River.”

The NARC Achievement Award is designed to recognize excellence in programs and services of regional councils and metropolitan planning organizations, thereby contributing to better and more efficient government. It is hoped that, by such recognition, other public interest groups, Congressional representatives, and Administration officials will gain a better understanding and appreciate of the role of OKI and our sister organizations across the country.

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the Tri-State.