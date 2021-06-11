Northern Kentucky University named among best schools in state for nursing eduction by RN to MSN















Northern Kentucky University is one of the best schools for nursing education in the Commonwealth, according to new rankings from RN to MSN.

NKU ranks second on the best universities for transitioning registered nurses (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees. NKU also ranked as the fastest RN to BSN online program in the online resource’s 2021 list. RN to MSN, one of the most popular online resources for registered nurses, analyzed over 500 schools and evaluated their tuition rate, net price and academic outcomes to compile the rankings for each state.

“Fast, affordable, and 100% online—these are just a few reasons to take a look at NKU’s Online RN to BSN. We also like the fact that this flexible program features straightforward pricing—online rates are the same for everyone, with all fees included— and 21st-century coursework,” stated the website in its review of NKU.

When compiling the ranking, RN to MSN also gave NKU high remarks for its hands-on learning opportunities and alumni reputation in the field.

“In addition to achieving respectable NCLEX and certification pass rates, NKU’s School of Nursing runs a dedicated Nurse Advocacy Center for the Underserved (NACU) and works closely with St. Elizabeth Medical Center on research-based, community-driven interventions,” stated RN to MSN.

NKU continues to receive prominent recognition for preparing the next generation of health professionals, including The Princeton Review’s best online nursing programs, Intelligent.com’s best online nurse practitioner programs and among the Society for Simulation in Healthcare’s top-tier learning environments in the world.

To learn more about the university’s latest ranking and view the site’s complete list, visit www.rntomsn.org.

