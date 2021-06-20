Nominations open for 2021 Kentucky Special Education Teacher of the Year; deadline is July 15















Nominations are being accepted for the 2021 Kentucky Special Education Teacher of the Year award. Any full-time special education teacher in the Commonwealth is eligible for the recognition.

Special education teachers may be nominated by students, parents, teaching peers, superintendents, directors of special education or anyone from the community who has an interest in honoring an extraordinary educator.

All nominations must be submitted online by July 15 via the 2021 Kentucky Special Education Teacher of the Year Google Form.

Sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children (KYCEC), the Special Education Teacher of the Year Award is a way to highlight the work of outstanding educators.

Three special education teachers will be announced as finalists by Aug. 15. The awards will be presented at the annual KYCEC Conference, which will be held Nov. 21-23 at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville.

Each finalist will be recognized and honored with a cash prize of $250 from the KYCEC and the Kentucky Council for Administrators of Special Education (KYCASE).

The Special Education Teacher of the Year winner will receive $500 from the KYCEC and KYCASE, along with a scholarship to attend the Special Education Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C.