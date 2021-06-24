NKY’s Ben Eisenmenger of Be Strong Gym, wins 2021 U.S. Strongman National Championship















Ben Eisenmenger, owner of Be Strong Gym in Erlanger, finished in first place at the United States Strongman National Championship, competing against 44 men in the Middleweight division, in Minneapolis, MN.

Eisenmenger opened his gym, Be Strong KY, in June 2020 during the COVID pandemic. He works to make it a place that shares the benefit of strength training for everyone. He offers personal training and open gym training in a 24-hour access facility that is equipped with top-quality strength training, powerlifting, and strongman equipment.



He is a certified personal trainer and a level two kettlebell instructor certified through StrongFirst. He regularly competes in strongman competitions and earned national qualifying bids throughout multiple weight classes and federations. He achieved the title of Beast Tamer through StrongFirst and won Kentucky’s Strongest Man in 2018 at 105kg and West Virginia’s Strongest Man in 2020 at 125kg weight class.

Eisenmenger is an alumnus of St. Henry District High School and has been a resident of the Cincinnati region his entire life.

Since its inception in 2014, United States Strongman has continually recommitted itself to providing opportunities for athletes to achieve their goals through competition.

“For Athletes, By Athletes,” is the USS motto. For more information, click here and https://www.facebook.com/UnitedStatesStrongman.



Be Strong is a 24/7 open access gym. The gym is equipped to suit the needs of the strength enthusiast interested in powerlifting, strongman, kettlebells, and more. Personal training and morning group training is offered, but not required to join.