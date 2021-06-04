NKY Senior Centers operated by ADD will reopen beginning July 1, after a COVID-imposed hiatus















Governor Beshear has announced the re-opening of senior centers across the state of Kentucky.



Beginning June 11, COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted across the state and this will open the door to resuming operation of the Senior Centers.

The Northern Kentucky Area Development District provides funding and oversight for 10 of the area centers.

These centers have been working for the last few months on a reopening plan and have been communicating with participants who are excited to be able to return to the centers.



The following is a schedule of anticipated reopening dates:

July 1 – Elsmere Senior Center and Pendleton County Senior Center.

July 6 – RC Durr YMCA-Boone County Senior Center, Florence Activity Senior Center, Walton Senior Center, Campbell County Senior and Wellness Center, Carroll County Senior Center, Gallatin County Senior Center.

July 7 – Williamstown Senior Center.



The Owen County Senior Center is currently undergoing renovation and is anticipated to open sometime in August.



Reopening will look a little different for each center, as some will approach the resumption of activities in phases.

