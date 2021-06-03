NKY PrideFest returns to Covington’s Mainstrasse Village June 6 with, vendors, performers and more















The 12th-annual Northern Kentucky PrideFest will be held Sunday, June 6 from noon to 5 p.m. in Covington’s MainStrasse Village. The festival will feature a wide variety of vendors, performers, family-friendly activities, and more.

A variety of adjustments have been made to ensure the festival can take place in a safe manner, as vendors will be spaced to encourage social distancing, masks will be required for unvaccinated attendees, and the annual parade will not take place this year.

“After taking the event virtual last year, we could not be more excited to once again come together as a community and celebrate NKY Pride in-person,” said Bonnie Meyer, co-chair of the Northern Kentucky Pride Center.

There will also be an NKY Pride Kickoff Party on Thursday, June 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Braxton Brewing Company rooftop, featuring the return of Braxton’s fan-favorite Pride Watermelon Wheat and a drag show beginning at 6 p.m.

NKY Pride is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors. Gold sponsors include Anthem Medicaid, the City of Covington and Equitas Health. Additional sponsors include Braxton Brewing Company, Celanese, Duke Energy, the Fairness Campaign, Hotel Covington, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, MeetNKY, Meijer, Northern Kentucky University, Pivot Realty and US Bank.

Northern Kentucky Pride Center